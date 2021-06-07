Safari gets a reimagined UI on macOS, extensions on iOS and iPadOS

Today at the WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple announced macOS 12 Monterey. While some of it is about features that we’re getting on iOS, like new FaceTime features, there’s also a lot that’s coming to Safari. And on macOS, Safari has been totally redesigned.

Apple said that it rethought the entire browser experience with Safari on macOS. There’s a newer, more compact tab design, with a streamlined tab bar. And search is built into the active tab. Reading mode is there too, right in the tab bar, so you always have easy access to the distraction-free experience.

One other thing that you’ll notice from the image above is that the tab bar takes the color based on the page that you’re looking at. This creates a more immersive and visually appealing experience.

Along with the big visual overhaul, the other big change is tab groups. These are tabs that you can save for later, much like the Collections that you’ll see in Microsoft Edge. You can name them based on what you’re doing, such as researching a project, planning a vacation, or anything else. Tab groups sync with all of your devices too, as you’d expect that they would, so you don’t have to worry about finding the device you were on when you were planning your trip.

There’s one other significant change in Safari, and it’s not on macOS. Apple is bringing extensions to Safari on iOS and iPadOS, a pretty significant change. There really haven’t been other mobile platforms that have added extensions to mobile browsers. Now you can add things like password managers, grammar checkers, and anything else that you use a browser extension for.

The new Safari browser is set to arrive in macOS 12 Monterey, and the browser extensions feature will ship in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. All of these updates will arrive this fall, and developer betas will be available today.