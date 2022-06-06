Safari adds shared Tab Groups and passwordless sign-ins

At the ongoing WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced some new updates to Safari, which the company claims is “the world’s fastest and most power-efficient browser on the Mac.” First up, Safari has a new Shared Tab Group feature that will allow you to share tabs with friends, family, or colleagues. In addition, Safari is also taking a big step forward to replace passwords by adopting the new passwordless standard created by the FIDO Alliance.

Passkeys is a next-gen credential to replace passwords. They use powerful cryptographic techniques and biometric methods built into your device — Face ID or Touch ID — to create unique login credentials. Unlike passwords, which are stored on a web server, passkeys stay on your device, so they can’t be phished or stolen.

Designed to replace passwords, passkeys use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. They will also work across apps and the web, and users can sign in to websites or an app on non-Apple devices using just their iPhone

