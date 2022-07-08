Saints Row landing day one on Google Stadia on August 23

Google Stadia fans have been crying out for a big new release and in August, they’re getting one. After much speculation and some mild leaking, it’s now official that Saints Row will be coming to the platform.

Better still, it will be coming to Stadia on day one, August 23. Time for the surprised faces! Deep Silver has been a pretty solid supporter of Stadia to this point, with two older Saints Row titles as well as Metro Exodus already being present in the catalog.

On a more serious note, though, this is the kind of release that Stadia players have been looking for. A big name title but also one launching alongside PC and console. Except with the Stadia version you’ll be able to play on your phone.

For anyone not familiar with the rebooted Saints Row, here’s a bit of the official blurb:

“Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American SouthWest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.”

It’s both fair and unfair to say it’s a little GTA-esque. The core idea is quite similar, but the execution is quite different. The Saints Row sandboxes of old were quite wild and wacky places to play, so hopes are certainly high for the reboot.

Anyone who wants to get a little taster right now can already try out the Boss Factory, the game’s extensive character creator. Right now it’s only available for PC through Epic Games, Xbox and PlayStation. But you can get some free in-game cosmetic swag if you create and share your Saint.

Saint’s Row is set to launch on August 23 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Google Stadia.