SAMA 3509 Mid Tower ATX Gaming PC Computer Case Bundle $55 $160 Save $105 If you're looking to build a computer on the cheap, then this PC case bundle is going to be right up your alley. It comes with an ATX case, four RGB fans, and an RGB keyboard for just $55. $55 at Newegg

If you're trying to build a new computer, you'll know how expensive things can get once you start adding up all the components. And while we've seen some great prices on some of our favorite mid-tower cases, nothing compares to this deal, which includes a lot of the basics like a PC case, case fans, and even a keyboard.

While we haven't heard of SAMA before, the reviews for this bundle look quite positive. And at the recently discounted price of just $54.99, you really can't go wrong here. So if all of this looks interesting, be sure to grab it from Newegg while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this SAMA bundle?

Source: Newegg

As you can see from the image above, the case doesn't look all that bad, with a front mesh design and tempered glass side panel that's great for showing off your other internal components. When it comes to the size, you're looking at a mid-tower ATX case, which can pretty much house any type of motherboard you're willing to throw in there.

The case also offers a variety of connectivity options with two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports located at the top of the case. The case also comes with four RGB fans pre-installed to provide the best airflow configuration out of the box. Of course, if you're not looking to stick with the stock set of fans, you can always upgrade to a liquid cooler.

In addition to the above, the case all comes with a free gift. That's right, for a limited time, you're going to be able to score a free keyboard that comes in white and also features RGB lighting. Overall, not a bad deal here if you're looking to build a computer on the cheap, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.