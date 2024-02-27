Key Takeaways Samsung's HBM3E 12H promises lightning-fast speed with a high bandwidth of up to 1,280 GB/s and a capacity of 36 GB, aimed at AI service providers.

The superior performance of Samsung's HBM3E 12H is achieved through a 12-layer stack design, offering higher capacity and bandwidth than competitors.

Mass production of Samsung's HBM3E 12H, designed for AI training and data centers, is set to begin in the first half of this year, with Micron offering a lower-capacity alternative.

HBM3E is the latest iteration of HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) technology, promising lightning-fast speed for high-performance computing (HPCs), GPUs, and AI accelerators. While a couple of companies are in the race to bring their own HBM3E memory solutions, Samsung has announced the highest-capacity HMB solution to date in the form of HBM3E 12H DRAM.

What makes HBM3E stand out from every other HBM product we know of is its superior performance, or at least that's what the South Korean tech giant has claimed in its official blog post. The company claims that its HBM3E 12H's high bandwidth of up to 1,280 gigabytes per second (GB/s) and a capacity of 36 GB will better manage resources and get more flexibility, while also bringing the cost of ownership of data centers down.

Samsung’s HBM3E 12H is aimed at AI service providers, especially those looking to increase the average speed of AI training. It claims a 34% faster speed when it comes to training AI models as compared to the HBM3 8H solution. While this isn't for consumers, the company made tall claims with its next-generation Graphics Double Data Rate 7 (GDDR7) designed to run the next batch of Nvidia and AMD cards, something which you'll be able to buy when the launch.

Besides Samsung, Micron also announced its own HBM3E product, but its capacity is less than that of the former. The capacity of Samsung's DRAM is 36 GB, while Micron's is 24 GB. The explanation for the higher overall performance of the 36GB HB3E 12H lies in many factors, including how it's made. Samsung used a 12-layer stack design to achieve better performance and capacity.

Samsung hasn't launched the HBM3E 12H yet, but its potential customers are currently testing samples of the DRAM. The mass production of the 36GB 12-stack HBM3E DRAM is set to begin in the first half of this year.