Key Takeaways Samsung unveils a 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU for AI features.

New features include Cocreator, Windows Studio Effects, and Wi-Fi 7 readiness for communication.

Expect slim design, long-lasting battery, and 16GB RAM in the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, set to release in October.

We've only just got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, but the company isn't done yet. The company has announced a new 15-inch variant of the laptop, filling a gap between the 14 and 16-inch models that have already been released. On top of that, it'll also use the power of the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU to get everything done.

Samsung pulls back the curtain on the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Image Credit: Samsung

As announced on the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung has announced a new version of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge. It'll come with a 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare technology to keep things looking crisp no matter where you are. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge will also put the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core to good use with some new AI features. Samsung has some good ideas as to how you can use its 45 TOPS of AI processing power:

Cocreator can bring ideas to life in a snap with minimal effort.

can bring ideas to life in a snap with minimal effort. Windows Studio Effects, combined with a high-definition camera and Wi-Fi 7 readiness, enables clear communication of visual ideas.

combined with a and enables clear communication of visual ideas. Streamline note-taking or break communication barriers with Live Captions.

Other than the AI features, you can expect a slim design, a long-lasting battery, and a speedy charging rate to keep your device topped up while you're out and about. It'll also come packed with 16 GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 7 availability. If you want to grab one, Samsung plans to get it released in October.

If this is the first time you've heard of the Galaxy Book 4 series, you're missing out. Our writer Sherri Smith gave the 16-inch version of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge a shining 9/10 in her review, praising how it strikes the perfect balance between a slim design and powerful hardware. As such, we have high hopes for this new iteration of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge.