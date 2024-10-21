Samsung 990 EVO Plus $90 $110 Save $20 An affordable M.2 SSD that also delivers when it comes to performance. The Evo Plus offers sequential read speeds up to 7,250 and sequential write speeds up to 6,300MB/s. Right now, you can score a small discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $90 at Amazon

The 990 Evo Plus is one of the latest SSDs from Samsung, offering a new affordable option that delivers performance at a great price. This isn't to be mistaken for the standard Samsung 990 Evo model, with the Plus version offering substantial benefits like sequential read speeds up to 7,250 and sequential write speeds up to 6,300MB/s.

And while the 1TB version comes in with a standard retail price of $120, it can now be had for much less, with a new discount that drops it nearly 20%, falling to $90 for a limited time. This is the best price we've seen for this SSD since it's launch, which makes it a great time to buy.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Evo Plus?

So what's special about the Samsung 990 Evo Plus? Well, the main difference is going to be its aforementioned speed, which is much faster when compared to the standard 990 Evo. When it comes to sizing options, you're looking at a 1TB or 2TB model — with both SSDs currently on sale.

The 1TB model is going to be the cheaper option, coming in with a price of $90. When it comes to the 1TB model, you're going to see sequential read speeds up to 7,150 and sequential write speeds up to 6,300MB/s.

Like many other Samsung SSDs, you're going to get excellent sustained performance thanks to the brand's thermal management systems. And since this is a Gen 4 drive, it's not only going to be compatible with desktop PCs and laptops, but also the PlayStation 5.

And when it comes to the support, Samsung is offering a five-year or 600 TBW limited warranty, whichever comes first. Those that want to keep tabs on the SSD will be able to do so using Samsung's Magician software.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this drive. Not only does it offer excellent performance numbers, but the Evo Plus line comes pretty close to the brand's flagship SSDs when it comes to sequential read and write speeds, which are some of the best SSDs that you can buy right now.

And if you need more space, go ahead and grab the 2TB model that's also on sale, with a discount that knocks nearly 20% off, falling to just $150 for a limited time.