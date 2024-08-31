Lowest price ever Samsung EVO Select microSD $80 $110 Save $30 The Samsung EVO Select is a microSD card that's perfect for multiple uses. You get up to read and write speeds up to 160 MB/s, and there's a ton of storage space with this 1TB card. Right now, Amazon has an incredible discount that knocks it down to its lowest price yet. $80 at Amazon

When it comes to storage, you won't find anything better than a microSD card. Not only are you going to get different choices when it comes to size and performance, but they're also supported by a vast number of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming handhelds, cameras, and the list really does go on. Of course, if you're looking to expand the storage of your device, you're going to want to go big, and that's what this Samsung EVO Select microSD offers.

This Samsung EVO Select microSD card is the perfect choice when it comes to expanding your device's storage. Not only do you get lots of storage space with 1TB, but you're also going to get excellent performance as well. Best of all, this microSD card is now on sale, which means you can get this car for 27% off, which is $30 off the original retail price.

What's great about the Samsung EVO Select microSD card?

When it comes to this microSD card, it's really all about space. You get a massive amount of storage here, with 1TB, and the performance is pretty good too, with read / write speeds up to 160MB/s. When it comes to the specifics of this card, the card is ranked as a U3 Class 10 A2 V30 card with a UHS-I interface. As far as what this all means, well, it means that the card will be supported on a number of devices without having any issues.

Of course, if you're planning on shooting 8K video on your full-frame camera, we recommend going with a card that's made for such devices. But if you're using this to store data, shoot 4K video or just want to use it to save some games on your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck – this is going to be one of the better options from a reliable company.

Samsung even offers a 10-year warranty on the microSD card, and the card can handle pretty much anything that you throw at it. From extreme weather temperatures to moist environments. And since there are no moving parts, it can also easily handle drops and bumps. Overall, this is a great microSD card, and if you've been looking for an easy way to upgrade, this is going to be it.

So get it while you can because this deal won't last long. Or if you're still on the fence, you can check out this group of microSD cards too. And while they are some of the favorite for Android phones, they'll also work with other devices too.