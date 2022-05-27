Samsung shows what its 200MP camera sensor is capable of with massive photo print

It was towards the end of last year when we first caught a glimpse of Samsung’s 200MP camera sensor. Since then, Samsung has taken things a step further, improving its previous 200MP sensor with a new model. Despite this technology not being found on any production device to date, the firm has continued to tout the sensor, going as far as printing a massive canvas.

The picture in question measures 616 square meters or roughly around 6,630 square feet. If you need an idea of just how large this is, it is roughly one and a half times the size of a basketball court. As mentioned previously, the image was captured with Samsung’s 200MP sensor, and the project came about as a way for the company to “truly test the limits of the high-performance 200MP image sensor and its image quality.” Of course, printing out a large image is a challenge because if the picture isn’t clear, you’ll begin to see more defects on a larger print.

Although Samsung is using the 200MP sensor, it is still currently in its testing phase. The 200MP sensor was used in conjunction with a custom board. Samsung also fitted the board with an adapter that allowed the team to attach DLSR lenses to it. But for the end result, the team decided a pure image was best and just used the camera sensor as is. The team was happy with the results, getting shockingly good photos. After getting the perfect photo to show off the sensor’s ability, it was time to print.

This was quite a challenge, as the 616 square meter image had to be printed in pieces. In total, there were 12 pieces, and they all needed to be stitched together to create one giant image. By going through this process, Samsung realized that having a sensor with a large megapixel count does have its advantages. The main one is the ability to zoom in and crop images without quality loss. The team also stated that beyond its imaging capabilities, it could also be used to film movies in 8K. Hopefully, we will get to experience it on a phone soon.

Source: Samsung