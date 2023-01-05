This year at CES, Samsung is giving us a glimpse of its latest products by showcasing its new TVs, monitors, smartphones and even connected devices like the SmartThings Station. While the company has an impressive lineup of products going into the new year, it also has new technology to show off as well, like its recent accomplishment of getting one of its smartphone OLED displays certified, being one of the first OLED displays to receive the highest 2,000 nit luminance verification.

Today, Samsung Display shared the achievement with the world, citing that its OLED display has received the Ultra Dynamic Range (UDR) mark, which has granted by UL Solutions, a company that touts itself as a "global safety science leader" that helps companies "demonstrate safety, enhance sustainability, strengthen security, deliver quality, manage risk and achieve regulatory compliance." UL Solutions gave Samsung two marks, UDR 1,500 and UDR 2,000, which it certifies that its OLED display can reach levels as high as 1,500 and 2,000 nits respectively.

While you might not be cranking up the brightness of your display to achieve peak visual fidelity, having a screen that can achieve higher nits of brightness comes in handy on bright sunny days or when under similarly bright lighting conditions. When it comes to smartphones, this is something that can easily occur, since we are able to take our phones outdoors pretty much every day. Without higher peak screen brightnesses, the display would be washed out, making it impossible to read.

If you're reading this and thinking that you've seen this technology before, you wouldn't be mistaken. Apple announced last year that its display in the iPhone 14 Pro could reach as high as 2,000 nits when necessary. While Apple has not officially stated, its display are supplied by Samsung, and some will even be supplied by LG starting this year. Although Samsung did not state in its press release, we can most likely expect to see this display arrive in some of its handset in 2023. Samsung has not shared a date for its next handset event, but reports are surfacing that it could occur sometime in February.

Source: Samsung Display