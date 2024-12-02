24-inch model Samsung Odyssey G3 (24-inch) $100 $200 Save $100 The Samsung Odyssey G3 is a great budget gaming monitor. It features a 1080p resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and comes in at just $100 in this limited-time deal. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a gaming monitor that's compact and won't break the bank, then Samsung's Odyssey G3 series is going to be for you. While there are a variety of sizes to choose from, this deal focuses on the 24-inch model that's now 50% off during Cyber Monday. This discount drops the monitor down to just $100, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. So if this sounds like something you're looking for, be sure to grab it, because this deal won't last long.

Related Best gaming monitors in 2024 From high refresh rate panels to 4K displays, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor?

Despite its cheap price, this is a monitor that really punches above its price point. Not only do you get great visuals thanks to the 1080p screen, but you also get great performance here as well. The monitor features a 180Hz refresh rate, along with a 1ms response time.

In addition, the monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync technology to control screen tearing and artifacts that may pop up during intense gaming sessions. The monitor even has added features that cater to gamers, like Black Equalizer and Virtual Aim Point.

If you're someone that's on their computer all day, you'll also appreciate that the monitor has an Eye Saver mode as well, which cuts down on blue light. When it comes to connectivity, you'll have the option of DisplayPort and HDMI.

This monitor doesn't offer anything fancy, but it does have everything that you could want and doesn't cost all that much. So if everything looks good, we recommend grabbing it while you can direct from Amazon and Best Buy. If you're on the fence, check out these other Cyber Monday deals.