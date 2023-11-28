Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $120 $220 Save $100 Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you can buy. With 2TB of capacity and speeds of up to 7,450MB/s, this is going to transform your PC into a monster. You can purchase the drive for just $120 for a limited time. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the best SSDs on the market. The drive is extremely capable, delivering blazing fast speeds, and it's also extremely reliable. Although this will be the perfect upgrade for any laptop or desktop PC, you're also going to be able to use this drive for a PlayStation 5 too.

Of course, with a drive this good, you're going to be paying a little more than the competition, but with this latest deal, you're actually going to be saving a ton, as the price of the drive drops to its lowest this year. So if you've been in the market for a new M.2 SSD, be sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

Well, as stated before, this is one of the best Gen 4 drives on the market right now. When it comes to performance, you can expect sequential read speeds up to 7,450, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. If you're not quite sure what those numbers mean, you just need to know that this drive is extremely quick, and it's going to be able to handle anything you throw at it.

The drive is able to deliver constant speeds thanks to excellent heat dissipation with nickel-coated controllers. There's also Samsung's Magician software that will allow users to keep an eye on the drive and monitor its vitals in order to ensure proper performance. On top of all of the above, Samsung also throws in a five-year or 1200 TBW limited warranty.

So if you've been looking for a drive to upgrade your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5, be sure to grab this deal while you can. Also, if you're looking for different sizes, you can score the 1TB for $79.99, and the 4TB version for $299.99.