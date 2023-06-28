Samsung T7 Portable SSD $115 $132 Save $17 The Samsung T7 is our pick for the best portable SSD you can buy in the market right now. And now it's on sale for a limited time. $115 at Amazon

Samsung T7 Shield $117 $130 Save $13 This Samsung SSD is one of the most durable external drives out there, offering excellent shock resistance, and an IP65 rating. $117 at Amazon

Portable SSDs can be a lifesaver. The device is extremely compact, has no moving parts, and can store a lot of data. But if you're talking about storage, the most important thing about any drive is going to be its reliability. This is where Samsung's portable SSDs come into play, with the company offering some of the best portable SSDs available.

Whether you're looking for something for everyday use or something a bit more rugged, Samsung's got you covered with its T7 and T7 Shield SSDs. Functionally, both the T7 and T7 Shield are the same, with the major difference being that the latter offers a more rugged design, so it can withstand drops and harsher conditions. Thankfully, both of these models are now on sale and can be had for around $115, which means it's an excellent time to stock up on storage.

What's great about the Samsung T7 and T7 Shield?

The Samsung T7 series drives are compact, come in a variety of colors, and are built to last. The drives feature a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port that can transfer files lightning quick, with read and write speeds that sit at around 1,000 MB/s. The drive can be secured using an AES 256-bit encrypted password, ensuring that all your critical information stays private.

Both models can withstand drops up to two meters, with the T7 Shield adding another layer of protection with its IP65 rating that protects it against water and dust. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with whichever device you choose, especially at these kinds of prices. So if you're interested, be sure to pick up some storage while these deals last.