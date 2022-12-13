You won't get a better deal on this Samsung 4K monitor, coming in at 26% below its retail price for a limited time.

Samsung UJ590 UHD Monitor $250 $340 Save $90 The 31.5-inch UJ59 monitor delivers stunning images in 4K. It's versatile, making it perfect for work, videos, and games. Furthermore, it offers support for AMD FreeSync and has a Game Mode that optimizes the screen by increasing contrast.



$270 at Samsung $250 at Amazon

Samsung has been having some fantastic sales over the past few weeks, knocking prices down on some of its most popular products, like its best smartphones, TVs, computers, computer accessories, and more. As part of its daily promotion, Samsung has discounted its 32-inch UJ590 UHD monitor, knocking $60 off its retail price. The deal gets even sweeter at Amazon, with the retailer knocking an additional $20 off, bringing the monitor down to just $250.

The Samsung UJ590 UHD monitor is actually 31.5 inches in size and comes in a 16:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It is a traditional flat monitor with a VA panel that boasts incredible color reproduction that is suited for "photo, video, and graphics applications."

The monitor also features excellent upscaling technology that will make even the lowest-resolution items look great on the monitor.

While not built for gaming, the UJ590 UHD monitor is undoubtedly capable, with its 4ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync which reduces stutter and screen tearing. A dedicated Game Mode also increases contrast when necessary, giving you a slight edge when getting competitive in the gaming space. Furthermore, the monitor support picture-by-picture (PBP), which allows you to put two display inputs side by side with little to no loss in quality.

The monitor features two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For most, this will be an excellent monitor for work, gaming, or anything else. It is currently on sale for a limited time, bringing the price down considerably, and can be purchased from Samsung or Amazon.