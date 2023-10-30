Samsung M80C Smart Monitor $400 $700 Save $300 The Samsung M80C can pull double duty as a monitor and a smart TV. It features a 32-inch panel, Tizen OS with access to apps, and comes in four different colors. While this monitor has a retail price of $700, right now, it's being discounted to just $400 for a limited time. $400 at Amazon

If you want a monitor that versatile and capable, the Samsung M80C series is going to be for you. The monitor has a large 32-inch panel, and its unique feature is that it runs Tizen OS, which allows it to run independently of a connected device. This monitor can pull double duty as a smart TV, work station, video conference hub, and more.

While this monitor typically retails for $700, it can now be had for as low as $400. Amazon is discounting the monitor to $500 and is also offering an additional $100 off with digital coupon that can be clipped before checking out. So if you've been looking at 4K monitors and wanted to get something new, this might be the one for you.

What's great about the Samsung M80C 32-inch monitor?

This is one of those monitors that can really do it all and offer so much more thanks to its modern UI and ability to download apps. The monitor looks quite sleek with a svelte design, comes in four different colors, and has a 32-inch 4K panel that provides great colors and details.

Since the monitor can download apps, you are basically getting a smart TV here, with easy access to all the popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO's Max, Disney+, and more. In addition, you can download productivity software on the monitor to author or read documents, conduct video calls, and even access popular game streaming services through Samsung's Gaming Hub.

When it comes to connectivity, you get USB-C, USB-A and HDMI and built-in speakers. For the most part, you're getting a really solid setup here if you're looking for a compact monitor that's great for work and play. While the retail price is quite high at $700, right now, you can score this fantastic deal that knocks it down to just $400.