Samsung 34 Inch Odyssey G5 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor $335 $550 Save $215 The Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor delivers great colors and contrast and keeps you immersed thanks to its 1000R curvature. Furthermore, you get a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium. There's no better time to buy than right now, as the monitor has been discounted by 39%, knocking it down to $335. $335 at Amazon

This is the monitor you want if you're looking for a high performing gaming monitor that can really keep you immersed in the experience. The Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor offers a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. In addition, you're getting excellent colors and contrast thanks to support for HDR10.

Furthermore, you'll experience less screen tearing in games thanks to support for AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. Overall, this is a really great monitor that normally costs $550. But during the Discover Samsung sales event, it's getting a surprise discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet.

So if you've been thinking about buying a gaming monitor, and needed one with great specifications that wasn't going to break the wallet, this Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is going to be a great option. Right now, you can score an amazing deal on this unit, with the recent $215 discount that brings it down to $325.

Of course, this price isn't exactly cheap, but it's still a hefty discount for a great monitor. So if your're interested, just be sure to pick it up while it's still one sale. Or if you manage to miss out on the promotion and are still interested in picking up a great monitor, be sure to check out some other great and affordable options as well.