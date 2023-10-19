Source: Samsung Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED Monitor $1000 $1500 Save $500 Samsung's impressive ultra-wide curved monitor is now on sale, knocking off $500 from its retail price. The 34-inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED monitor features vibrant colors, incredible black levels, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 175Hz refresh rate, and 0.03MS response time. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

Samsung's known for producing excellent display panels for smartphones, TVs, and monitors. So as you might expect, the Odyssey OLED G8 features an impressive OLED panel that not only offers impressive colors and excellent black levels, but also offers a fantastic refresh rate and response time. With that said, this is one of the best OLED monitors you can buy right now.

While this impressive monitor normally costs $1500, it's now been discounted by $500, bringing it down to $1000. Although this price is still quite costly, you're getting a monitor that's going to be able to handle anything you can throw at it. Best of all, this isn't only a great monitor for your PC, but if can also be used for other devices as well, like laptops and game consoles.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor?

This monitor has a 34-inch display with a resolution that comes in at 3440 x 1440 pixels. You get a nice 21:9 aspect ratio providing a wide field of view and its 1800R curvature that can make the display feel more immersive. As far as other qualities, you're getting a lightning fast 0.03ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate that's perfect for games.

In addition, there's a USB-C port that makes it easy to connect external devices and keep them powered. The Odyssey G8 monitor also offers easy access to favorite streaming services with its smart TV experience, has Samsung Gaming Hub, and can even keep you connected with smart products in your home and act as an IoT HUB with support for voice assistants.

For the most part, you really can't ask for much more here when it comes to quality and price. While the discounted $1000 price tag is still steep, you're getting an excellent quality monitor that punches well above its weight. So be sure to grab one while you can and save $500 now.