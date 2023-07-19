Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor $395 $700 Save $305 This Samsung ultra-wide monitor comes in with a large 34-inch screen, and it's razer sharp thanks to its UWQHD resolution. $395 at Amazon

There are a lot of great monitor options out there, but if you're looking to purchase an ultrawide, that's a great all-rounder, Samsung's 34-inch ViewFinity S6 monitor is going to be an excellent choice. It's usually priced at $700, but for a limited time, it can be had for much less, priced at just $395. The discount knocks 44% off its retail price, which brings it down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about Samsung's 34" ViewFinity S6 Ultra-WQHD Monitor?

This Samsung 34-inch monitor features a lot of screen real estate thanks to its large ultrawide panel, which is quite immersive when viewing videos or web pages. Despite its wide view, it's still easy on the eyes thanks to its 1000R curvature. You get incredible colors, a 100Hz refresh rate, with a resolution that comes in at 3,440 x 1,440.

In addition, the monitor features a USB-C port that offers up to 90W of power, meaning you can plug up most laptops, have it charging, and reduce the amount of cables you have on your desk. As an added bonus, the monitor also has an Ethernet jack, making it convenient if and when you need to utilize a LAN connection. Furthermore, the monitor also has USB-A, HDMI, and a DisplayPort — providing plenty of options to keep all your devices connected.

As you can tell, there's a lot to love about this monitor, and at its current price, it becomes a no-brainer if you're looking for an ultrawide that won't break the bank. Just remember, this promotion is only available for a limited time, so get it while you can.