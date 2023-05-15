Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor
This ultra-wide monitor offers plenty of real estate with its large size, easy connectivity, and power with USB-C, and looks great with impressive colors.
There are a lot of great monitor options out there, but if you're looking for a good all-rounder, then the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD curved monitor is going to be for you. You're going to get a lot of screen real estate, a great resolution with brilliant colors, and perhaps best of all, it's on sale right now during Discover Samsung event. Normally this monitor is priced at $700, but for a limited time, Samsung is taking $230 off, making it a very worthy option for just $470.
What's great about the 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD curved monitor?
The 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA monitor features a large curved display with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 that's perfect for games, movies, and even work. Perhaps one of its best qualities is that the 1000R curvature can actually reduce eye strain, making it a more comfortable experience when compared to a traditional flat monitor. With support for HDR10, you're also going to get brilliant colors and excellent contrast.
The monitor also packs a USB Type-C port that offers up to 90W charging, which means you can keep connectivity simple with just one cable going to a compatible laptop, with the product display out via the cable and charging too. The monitor also comes with a wide variety of ports that can help you maximize your work station like Ethernet, USB-A, HDMI, and a DisplayPort. While not the most game focused monitor out there, it does have a 100Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync to keep things looking as smooth as possible.
Why buy the 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor?
If you need lots of space on a monitor, and you want a screen that's going to reduce eye fatigue, the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S65UA is going to be for you. You're getting a large 34-inch display offering plenty of screen real estate, and a 1000R curvature that will not only provide you with a more immersive experience, but will also make the visuals easier on the eyes. Plus if you're a fan of de-cluttering your workspace, having the option to keep your device charged and connected to the monitor with just one USB-C cable. And last and most obvious is the price, since you're getting a unique discount that has this come in at $230 lower than its MSRP.
