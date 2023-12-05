Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series $250 $380 Save $130 An ultrawide monitor can be a game changer that completely alters your workflow. This 34-inch Samsung monitor provides plenty of screen real estate with great colors and is now priced well below retail at just $249.99. $250 at Best Buy $250 at Amazon

There are a lot of great ultrawide monitors, but if you're not looking to spend a lot of money, then this Samsung model is going to be a great affordable option. The Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor comes in at 34-inches, and is now being discounted, dropping the price by 34% for a limited time.

While that discount might not sound like a lot, you're saving $130 off the retail price and it's also down to its lowest price ever. So if you want an ultrawide monitor that's going to deliver, this is the model for you.

What's great about the Samsung ViewFinity S50GC?

When it comes to this monitor, the best part is going to be the screen real estate real estate, which comes in at 34 inches. The screen has a resolution of 3440x1440 pixels, and also provides vibrant colors and great contrast thanks to support for HDR10. In addition, the monitor also has a 100Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync.

Those that want to do more will be happy to know that the monitor also offers a PiP mode, which means you can keep your eye on two sources at once. With two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort, you'll have plenty of options when it comes to connectivity. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor.

While its normal retail price is good, at this newly discounted price, this monitor becomes an absolute steal. Also, you can now take advantage of financing options, and extended holiday return policies. So be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, it won't be around for long.