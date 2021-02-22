Samsung now offers 4 years of security updates on Galaxy mobile devices

Samsung has announced it will now offer a minimum of four years of security updates on Galaxy mobile devices after their initial release. The news covers dozens of devices, including the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, and the original Galaxy Fold.

“At Samsung, our number one priority is offering the best and most secure mobile experience to our users, and we’re constantly optimizing the security of our products and services,” said Seungwon Shin, VP & Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Mobile devices play such an important role in our lives, it’s only natural that we want to hold onto them longer. That’s why, thanks to the latest technology advancements, we’re committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected.”

According to Samsung, the company worked closely with its OS and chipset partners, as well as carriers across the globe, to bring Galaxy owners timely updates. In fact, Samsung claims it worked with over 1,000 partners to establish security standards for all Android devices.

Samsung will provide monthly security updates to devices for the first two years, and then provide quarterly updates after that. Samsung will then provide “regular” security updates during the fourth year, which essentially means one or two updates over a 12 month period.

Updates have long been an issue in the Android ecosystem, with some devices receiving updates for two years or less. Over the years, Samsung has become a company that offers better support for its devices, including speedier and more frequent updates. Offering four years of security updates will give Galaxy owners more peace of mind and allow them to hang onto their devices for a lot longer.

Below is the list of devices that are eligible for four years of security updates: