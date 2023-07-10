Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 $500 $1000 Save $500 The 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is a fantastic gaming monitor with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It can also double as a smart TV, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps. $500 at Amazon

Samsung produces some of the best gaming monitors out, but sometimes, prices for those models can be quite high. Thankfully, we've uncovered an amazing deal on Samsung's 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 monitor which offers 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and can even double as a smart TV. This monitor usually retails for $1,000, but for a limited time ahead of Prime Day, we're seeing a massive 50% discount, bringing the price down to just $500.

What's great about Samsung's 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 monitor?

This is a massive monitor that not only offers a lot of screen real estate, but also performs well, with excellent colors, contrast, and resolution. It's able to achieve this thanks to Samsung's Quantum Mini LED technology and support for HDR600. Furthermore, the monitor also delivers an impressive refresh rate coming in at 144Hz, and also has a 1ms response time that makes it perfect for gaming.

In addition, it has support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring that graphical tearing and stutters will be reduced during your gaming sessions. Perhaps what makes this monitor unique is that it's supported by Samsung's Tizen OS, which allows it to have a robust menu system and the ability to install apps from a dedicated app store. This effectively turns it into a smart TV, giving users easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and others without having to navigate to a website.

And best of all, it even comes with a remote. The monitor also offers access to popular game streaming services through Samsung's Gaming Hub. With Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7, you get the best of both worlds, with a monitor that can handle anything that you can throw at it. Right now, for a limited time, you can pick up this 43-inch beast of a monitor for 50% off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. So if you've been looking to buy a new monitor, this deal can't be beaten.