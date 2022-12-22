Ahead of the holiday weekend, Samsung is discounting some of its best products, like its 43-inch M7 Smart Monitor, which is now just $400.

We've seen Samsung offer up some impressive deals during the holidays, like its $330 discount on its M8 4K Smart Monitor. Now, a variety of retailers are knocking $100 off the price of Samsung's M7 4K 43-inch smart monitor, bringing it down to just $400. If you've been looking for a large 4K monitor that can do it all, this is going to be the best option for you.

The M7 not only offers an impressive 4K picture, but it also features Samsung's Tizen OS, which allows the monitor to expand its uses, even when a device is not connected. With Tizen, you can download your favorite media streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and more. In addition, you can get access to productivity apps like Microsoft Office 365, and connect remotely to PCs.

Samsung's Gaming Hub will also give users access to popular game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more. Those that want access to more media will be happy to know that Samsung TV Plus comes included with the monitor, offering access to hundreds of TV channels through the internet.

When it comes to connectivity, the monitor has two HDMI inputs, three USB ports, and one USB-C port that can supply a device with up 65W of power. It is also compatible with a web camera that can attach directly to the monitor, making it easier than ever to pop into video calls. In addition, the M7 monitor can become your central hub for all your SmartThings connected devices, with navigation through menus that can be done with the included remote or voice assistants like Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

As stated before, this one of the best monitors that can do it all. But, if you're looking for something more specialized like a gaming monitor, you can always check out some of the best options out there right now.