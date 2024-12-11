Your changes have been saved Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1048 $1800 Save $752 A fantastic OLED monitor that delivers tons of performance. Right now, you can grab this monitor at its lowest price from Amazon. $1048 at Amazon $1079 at Samsung $1079 at Best Buy

If you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, going with an OLED model should be at the top of your list. Not only are you going to get excellent colors and contrast, but the performance numbers on some of the best models are going to go unmatched.

With that said, one of our favorite models of 2024 is now down to its lowest price, with the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 dipping down to $1,048. That's 42% or a little over $750 off the current retail price of the monitor. Get this deal while you can, it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor?

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a 49-inch OLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz and ultra-low response time of 0.03ms. In addition, the screen also has an 1800R curvature, which provides a new level of immersion you can't get with a flat screen.

Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that this monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync technology, providing an added boost in graphical stability when things really go over the top.

The monitor also supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 for great colors. Even if you don't have access to a console or PC, you can still get your gaming in with Samsung's Gaming Hub.

This will provide easy access to great game streaming services for added convenience. The monitor can also double as a smart TV, with access to popular services like Netflix, Disney+, and more.

You can even get free TV channels with Samsung TV Plus. You can even control compatible smart home products with SmartThings integration using Amazon's Alexa or Bixby.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this monitor, especially at this price point. So get this deal while you can because it's the price on this monitor that we've seen all year. If you're still on the fence, check out some other great OLED monitor recommendations as well.