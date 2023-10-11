Source: Samsung Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor $700 $1200 Save $500 An impressive 49-inch ultrawide monitor from Samsung. A QHD monitor with a 4ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, adjustable height stand, and plenty of ports for expansion. $700 at Amazon

This is one of the best deals available right now for a massive 49-inch ultrawide monitor. For an extremely limited time, you can score Samsung's 49-inch S95UA ultrawide monitor for $500 off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. Just be sure to grab it while it's still available, since this is a Lightning Deal, there's limited quantities, and once it's gone, it's gone.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch S95UA ultrawide monitor?

Perhaps the first thing you'll notice about the monitor is its sheer size. This 49-inch behemoth comes in with a resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate that peaks at 120Hz. In addition, the monitor also has an aspect ratio of 32:9, which means the monitor has enough screen real estate to support two QHD images sitting side by side. So while you can use the monitor as one giant screen, you can also get clever and split it into two.

Of course, since this is a Samsung monitor, you get impressive colors and contrast, and the 1800R curvature adds another element with a more immersive experience. When it comes to connectivity, the monitor features two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, USB-C, and USB-A. Furthermore, you get built-in speakers, and a KVM that makes switching between devices easy. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this monitor, and it offers a lot of bang for the buck.

Again, as stated before, you just want to make sure to grab this deal while you can, because once it's gone, it's not coming back. Of course, if you happen to miss it, it's worth taking a look at some of the other great monitor deals during Amazon's Prime Day event.