Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 $1372 $2300 Save $928 The Odyssey Neo G9 is the dream gaming monitor, with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio and smooth 240Hz refresh rate combined with mini-LED panel that delivers fantastic HDR performance. It's everything you could want. $1372 at Amazon

Samsung makes a lot of monitors, but if you're looking for one of the best mini-LED monitors on the market right now, the Odyssey Neo G9 is going to be a fantastic option. We're currently seeing a 40% discount on the product, knocking it down by $928. So if you've been looking to grab a large 49-inch curved mini-LED monitor, this is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

With Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor you're getting massive size, quality, and more performance. Plus with its 1000R curvature, you're going to get an immersive experience that's also easy on the eyes. As far as the details go, the monitor offers 1440p resolution, a 240hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

In addition, you're going to see excellent colors and contrast thanks to the monitor's Quantum Mini-LED panel offering Quantum Matrix HDR 2000 and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. While its design looks relatively subdued in the front, the rear offers a bit more flair with its contrasting color option and Samsung's Infinity Core lighting system.

Why buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

This monitor is the complete package. It can be used for work, gaming, and more. The monitor has a retail price of $2,300 that has now been discounted to $1,372, which is 40% off. Despite this substantial price drop, it's still going to cost quite a bit, and although it'll be a major purchase, you can be sure that you'll be getting one of the best curved Mini-LED monitors on the market.