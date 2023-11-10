Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED $1100 $1800 Save $700 One of the best ultrawide gaming monitors is now down to its lowest price ever in this excellent deal ahead of Black Friday. $1100 at Amazon

It wasn't that long ago that Samsung released its impressive 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED monitor. Well, we've seen some excellent deals on this monitor over the past few months, but it's now hitting a record low, dropping the price down to $1100 for a limited time.

Amazon's offering the monitor at a discounted rate of $1601, while also providing a coupon that knocks an additional $501 off, bringing the price down to $1100. If you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, you don't want to miss out on this, as it is one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors out right now.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G9 49-inch OLED monitor?

Perhaps the first thing that's going to catch your eye is the size. This monitor has an impressive stance, coming in at 49 inches and also offering superb colors thanks to its OLED panel and support for DisplayHDR True Black 400. Since this is an ultrawide monitor, you get the unique 32:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time.

Furthermore, the monitor is also curved, providing a 1800R curvature, which means whether you're gaming, surfing the web, or watching movies — you're going to be getting a truly immersive experience. Samsung's also got some impressive software powering this monitor, providing easy access to popular video streaming and game streaming services.

For the most part, this monitor is truly top-tier and you can't go wrong with it if you're looking for an ultrawide gaming monitor. With that said, the discounted price is enticing, and you can now take advantage of 12-month financing if you're an Amazon credit card holder. The retailer is also offering extended returns until January 31, 2024. So if all of this sounds good, be sure to purchase it while you still can, because this deal won't last long.