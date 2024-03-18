Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $800 $1300 Save $500 A fantastic ultrawide monitor that's great for gaming. The 1000R curved gaming monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. While this monitor used to cost $1299.99, it can now be had for much less, coming in at just $799.99 for a limited time. $800 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy $900 at Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best ultrawide monitors in 2024. The brand knows how to make displays with excellent colors and fantastic performance specifications. While these monitors are typically priced well above $1000, you can now score this Odyssey G9 for just $799.99 for a limited time. The current promotion knocks $500 off its normal retail price, making it one of the lowest prices we've seen to date. So if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor, this one is going to be a great option.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G9 G95C gaming monitor?

One of the most impressive things about this monitor is going to be its current price. While this monitor debuted with a retail price of $1299.99, it has now come down drastically, with a new $500 discount that drops it down to just $799.99. In addition to the price, the monitor features a large 49-inch panel with a 1000R curve, providing an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. Of course, size isn't everything here, with the monitor providing excellent colors and black levels.

Furthermore, the monitor also boasts some incredible performance numbers, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. In addition, you also get support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro that will minimize artifacts or screen tearing. Ultrawide monitors will provide you with more screen real estate, but it's important to have the right aspect ratio as well. This Odyssey G9 delivers with a 32:9 aspect ratio that will allow users to have a dual monitor setup with ease.

And if you like to add a little flair to your desktop, be sure to take advantage of Samsung's CoreSync & Core Lighting+ effects. At this price, you can't go wrong. This monitor really does deliver all that you'd want at a fantastic price. So if you've been on the fence, or ultrawides have been out of your budget, then be sure to grab this one while you can because this deal won't last long. And if this price is a little high, be sure to check out some of our recommended affordable monitor options.