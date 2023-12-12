Samsung Odyssey G9 $850 $1400 Save $550 The Samsung Odyssey is an incredible gaming monitor that's as big as two screens side-by-side. It has ultrawide Quad HD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 1000 support. $850 at Amazon

You won't find a better discount on a curved gaming monitor than this promotion on Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. For a limited time, you can grab this monitor at a phenomenal price, which now sits at just $849.99.

In addition to saving $550 off the original retail price, you can also take advantage of Amazon's extended return period that lasts until January 31. Those using the brand's own credit card will also have financing options too.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor?

The first thing that's going to strike you is the sheer size of the monitor, which comes in at 49-inches. You also get an immersive experience thanks to the monitor's 1000R curvature, which is also easy on the eyes and great for those that put lots of hours in on their computer.

When it comes to the resolution, the monitor comes in at 1440p and has a fantastic refresh rate of 240hz that's paired with a response time of 1ms. In addition to great performance, you're also going to get great colors and contrast with the monitor's Quantum Mini-LED panel with support for Quantum Matrix HDR 2000.

Furthermore, the monitor also delivers excellent video quality during gaming with support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Of course, since this is a gaming monitor, you get some aesthetic flair here with the rear of the monitor making use of Samsung's Infinity Core lighting system.

With that said, you're getting a monitor that can perform well in most scenarios, making it perfect for working, gaming, watching movies, and more. Right now you can score a fantastic discount, making it a must-buy if you're looking for a new monitor.