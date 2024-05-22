Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $800 $1300 Save $500 A fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor that's now down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $799.99 for a limited time. That's $500 less than its original MSRP, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Ultrawide monitors are the way to go if you're looking to maximize screen real estate while saving desk space. And while there are plenty of excellent options available, the majority of them are actually pretty costly. Luckily, we've managed to come across a deal so good you won't want to pass up.

This 49-inch Samsung ultrawide monitor packs everything you need and more, and comes in with a superb discount that knocks it down b $500. So, for a limited time, you can score this Odyssey G9 series monitor for just $799.99, making it one of the best deals we've seen for this product. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor?

It's hard to really knock this product considering it offers so much value. Not only do you get a massive display that comes in at 49 inches, but you also get fantastic colors and contrast as well, along with a lightning quick 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. In addition, you get a curved 1000R display that delivers an immersive experience when compared to traditional flat monitors, along with providing less eyestrain while you use it.

Those that are into gaming will be happy to know that this monitor offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, reducing screen tearing and minimizing artifacts that could pop up during feverish gameplay. Of course, you're also going to be able to customize the look and feel of the monitor thanks to Samsung's CoreSync & Core Lighting+.

In addition to the above, you'll also be able to plug in and watch from multiple sources with PiP, and the Auto Source Switch+ will automatically switch sources for you when it detects a signal. This monitor really does have it all, and can now be had for an absolute steal. So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your monitor, now's going to be the perfect change.

Of course, if this pricing is a little outside your price range, we also have some other more affordable monitor recommendations that are still quite good and come priced around $300.