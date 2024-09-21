Save 38% right now Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $800 $1300 Save $500 A great monitor that delivers when it comes to performance and experience. Right now, you can score $500 off the original retail price for a limited time. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best monitors that you can buy in 2024. And if you're looking to really upgrade your current setup, we think this 49-inch ultrawide monitor is going to be a great option. Not only are you getting a massive screen real estate with the Odyssey G9, but you're also getting excellent performance perks as well like a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

What really pushes this monitor over the top right now is its discounted price, which drops it down to its lowest price yet. You can now purchase the Samsung Odyssey G9 for an absolute steal with a promotion that knocks $500 off its retail price, coming in at $799.99. So if you've been thinking about buying a new monitor and wanted to really grab something nice, then the Samsung Odyssey G9 is going to be for you.

What's great about Samsung's Odyssey G9 ultrawide gaming monitor?

Let's get down to the important details here. The Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor provides a wide workspace thanks to its 49-inch panel that delivers vibrant colors with excellent contrast. The monitor also has a 1000R curvature that provides more immersion when paired with your favorite games or TV shows.

The 32:9 aspect ratio is also important if you're looking to get some serious work done, making it easier to put two windows side by side on one screen. The monitor also offers great performance numbers here, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Furthermore, you also get support for AMD's Freesync Premium Pro that will reduce screen tearing when paired with compatible hardware.

Of course, you'll get some nice perks here as well, like tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, along with customizable RGB lighting to make your experience unique. This monitor is a little on the pricier side, but for what you're getting, it's an absolute bargain at this price. So get it while you can, because this is a deal you don't want to miss.