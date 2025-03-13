Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SD $1400 $1900 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SD is a massive 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel running at 240Hz. Right now, you can score $500 off its retail price as it drops to a all-time low. $1400 at Amazon

Samsung makes some awesome monitors, with its Odyssey line that offers a little bit of everything for everyone. But if you're looking to get one of the best in the lineup, the G95SD is going to be a fine choice, featuring a large 49-inch QD-OLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time.

And while it's normally priced at $1,900, you can now score a steep discount that knocks $500 off. This is the lowest price we've seen on this monitor, which makes it the perfect time to pick one up at its current price of $1,400. So grab this deal from Amazon while you still can.

What's great about Samsung's G95SD ultrawide gaming monitor?

This monitor is sleek, and offers tons of performance and features, for a very good price. Perhaps most important is that you get a large 49-inch QD-OLED panel that delivers vibrant colors, excellent black levels, and a crispy image thanks to its 1440p resolution.

As mentioned earlier, this monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and excellent connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort ports. Furthermore, thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio, you can split the screen seamlessly in two, which can increase productivity when needed.

And just to keep the gaming experience at its peak, this monitor does support Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. If you want to add some pops of color to your desk, you can always customize the monitor's RGB lighting using Samsung's CoreSync & Core Lighting+.

You can also use the monitor as a smart TV, with access to your favorite streaming apps, and there's even a remote included. The G95SD offers everything that you could want and is now down to a great price, making it a top choice for someone that's looking for an ultrawide gaming monitor.

