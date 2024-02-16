SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $1000 $1600 Save $600 A fantastic ultrawide OLED monitor with a massive 49-inch panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and is now down to its lowest price ever, coming in at $999.99 for a limited time. $1000 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options when it comes to ultrawide monitors. Of course, if you're looking to go with a large OLED model, then the Samsung G93SC is going to be a fantastic option, especially at its newly discounted price. For a limited time, you can save $600 off the original price, bringing it down to $999.99.

Related Best monitors in 2024 Need a new monitor for your desktop setup? These are some of the best monitors you can buy right now for productivity and entertainment.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey G93SC ultrawide monitor?

Samsung is known for making great monitors, and this one is no exception. You get a large 49-inch OLED panel with colors that pop and black levels that are amazing, along with impressive performance numbers with a 240Hz refresh rate paired with a 0.03ms response time. In addition, this monitor provides an immersive experience thanks to its 1800R curvature, and offers versatile connectivity with its HDMI and DisplayPort.

Furthermore, with its large expansive screen, you can split the monitor in two, feeding two different sources to simulate a dual monitor experience. You can also utilize PiP if you're looking to multitask on the fly as well. The monitor also offers seamless transitions when using connected devices, as it can automatically switch between sources when they are powered on. This monitor can really do it all, and it is a fantastic bargain at its current price.

Of course, you're going to get fantastic build quality, with a sleek and svelte design, LED lighting on the rear that can be customized, along with built-in speakers. While this monitor normally comes priced at $1599.99, it can now be had for just $999.999. Just make sure to clip the $100 digital coupon before check out, so you can save additional on the current discounted price of $1099.99. Grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.