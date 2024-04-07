SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $100 discount with coupon $1000 $1600 Save $600 If you've been on the lookout for a fantastic OLED monitor, then you're not going to want to miss out on this Samsung monitor that's now coming in at its lowest price yet. $1000 at Amazon

Ultrawide monitors are really something special. While they don't take up a lot of desktop space, they do provide a lot of screen real estate, making them perfect for work and play. The only problem is that most times they are pretty pricey, which means they can be out of most folks budgets when they are shopping for a new monitor.

With that said, we've managed to uncover a deal so good, you won't want to pass it up. For a limited time, Amazon is knocking $600 off Samsung's 49-inch G93SC OLED gaming monitor. That means you can score this awesome monitor for $999.999 while the deal lasts. Although this price isn't dirt cheap, the savings are quite high, and the current promotion does bring the monitor down to its lowest price ever.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey G93SC ultrawide monitor?

You really can't go wrong with this monitor, as it offers just the right set of features for an excellent price. This monitor has a massive 49-inch OLED panel with vibrant colors and excellent black levels. In addition, you also get impressive performance numbers here with a maximum refresh rate that comes in at 240Hz and a lightning quick 0.03ms response time.

Furthermore, the ultrawide monitor can provide an immersive experience thanks to its 1800R curvature, and offers plenty of connectivity with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. This means you can connect it to your PC, but you'll also be able to connect to other devices as well, like laptops, game consoles, and gaming PC handhelds. And you can also connect USB accessories as well.

If you're someone that likes to maximize their screen real estate, you'll be happy to know that the monitor can virtually be split in two, taking a feed from two different sources to simulate a dual monitor experience. The monitor also features PiP support if you want to multitask that way instead, and can auto switch sources when it detects a connection that has powered on.

As stated before, this monitor normally comes with a price tag of $1599.99. But in this limited-time deal, it can now be had for far less, with this fantastic discount that drops the price down to just $999.99. Just be sure to clip the digital coupon before you check out in order to score the additional $100 off the promotional price. And be quick because this deal won't last long.