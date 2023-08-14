Source: Samsung Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor $848 $1200 Save $352 An impressive 49-inch ultrawide monitor from Samsung. A QHD monitor with a 4ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, adjustable height stand, and plenty of ports for expansion. $848 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your screen real estate, look no further than Samsung's S95UA ultrawide monitor. This impressive 49-inch ultrawide monitor offers stunning colors, QHD resolution, and a 4ms response time. Furthermore, it has a maximum refresh rate up to 120Hz, an adjustable stand, and right now, comes in under $850. While this is still quite a bit, normally, this model is priced at $1,200, which means for a limited time, you can score 29% off – which is an excellent deal.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch S95UA ultrawide monitor?

If you've been eager to expand your screen real estate, look no further than this ultrawide monitor. While its 32:9 aspect ratio is going to be the immediate draw, the monitor also offers excellent colors thanks to its QLED technology and support for HDR. Furthermore, thanks to its 1800R curvature, you'll experience less eyestrain and also feel more immersed when playing games, and watching TV shows or movies.

In addition, if you're thinking about using this with a laptop, the monitor also supports charging via USB-C up to 90W, meaning you can keep things connected and uncluttered at the same time. Of course, if you want to connect multiple sources, the built-in KVM makes it easy to switch between products. For the most part, this is an excellent monitor, that should handle most things you throw at it. Of course, if you're looking to game on it exclusively, you might be better off checking out some gaming monitors instead.

But if you're looking for a great all-around monitor, the S95UA ultrawide is going to be an excellent choice, especially at its current price.