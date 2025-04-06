Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $770 $1000 Save $230 An ultrawide monitor from Samsung that has nearly all the bells and whistles that you want. Right now, you can grab this model for a steal as it drop to $770. $770 at Amazon

Samsung makes some great monitors, but some of them can be quite expensive, which means if you're on a tight budget, they may often be out of reach. Luckily, we're seeing some excellent deals from the brand, driving prices to some of their lowest yet.

This Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor is now down to its lowest price, with a discount that drops it to just $770 for a limited time. You get plenty of screen real estate and the performance numbers to do pretty much anything you want. So grab this one before it's gone.

What's great about the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor?

The first thing that you're going to notice about the Samsung is that it offers tons of screen real estate at 49 inches. You get excellent colors and contrast, along with an immersive experience thanks to its 1000R curve.

When it comes to the performance numbers, the monitors features a 240Hz refresh rate, along with a 1ms response time, making it perfect for gaming. Furthermore, you also get support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology that reduces screen tearing.

You can also multitask and get more versatility from the monitor with picture-in-picture, along with picture-by-picture features. In addition to the above, you get excellent connectivity with the options like HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connections.

You can also change the whole look of the monitor thanks to Samsung's Core Lighting+ and CoreSync lighting technologies that really take it to another level. For the most part, this is a monitor that won't let you down if you're looking for something new.

Just be sure to get it while you still can, because a deal like this won't last long. Of course, if you're on the fence or want something a little better, you can go with Samsung's QD-OLED ultrawide monitor for just a little more.