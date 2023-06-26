Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED monitor is finally available for purchase. It was originally showcased at CES 2023 in Las Vegas last January, and went on pre-order earlier this month. The Odyssey G9, which Samsung claims is the "world's first 49-inch OLED monitor," is purpose-built for immersive video gaming and has a hefty price-tag of $2,199.99. It is currently available for purchase on Samsung's official website, as well as third-party retailers, like Amazon and Best Buy.

Coming to the specifications, the Odyssey G9 has a curved, ultra-wide 49-inch OLED panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. While the curvature allows the monitor to wrap around the gamer's field of view for truly immersive gameplay, the superfast response time and refresh rate enable users to react to their opponent's moves quicker than ever before. The monitor comes with Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro, which the company claims "produces brighter whites, deeper blacks and near infinite color contrast."

The G9 comes with support for Samsung's Gaming Hub feature, which went live last year. The service is available for the company's smart TVs and smart monitor lineups, and allows users to stream hundreds of games, thanks to partnerships with the likes of Xbox, Nvidia, Google, and more. The monitor also comes with a Game Bar that gives users instant access to essential settings for games. Additionally, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro that allows fast-action game scenes to be rendered perfectly, without any stutter or tear.

Massive curved monitors is an extremely niche segment of the gaming market, with very few products available for gamers even if they're willing to shell out the dough. The few that are available include the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45-inch OLED gaming monitor and the LG Ultragear 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor, both of which cost substantially lower than the G9. For folks who have made up their mind about getting the G9, do note that you will be eligible to enjoy Samsung's White Glove delivery and installation service that offers free delivery, unpacking, assembly and cleanup. So go ahead and get yourself the Odyssey G9 if you can afford it, and enjoy immersive gaming like never before.