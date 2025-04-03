SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor $950 $1600 Save $650 This monitor has everything you need, and now costs $650 less. Get it now while you still can because this discount won't last long. $950 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new monitor that offers expansive screen real estate, then an ultrawide monitor is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, you can score this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor for $650 less than its MSRP. Not only do you get a giant screen, but it also offers fantastic colors and performance as well, making it any easy one to pick up thanks to its discount price of $950.

What's great about Samsung's 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor?

Samsung knows how to deliver when it comes to monitors, offering a wide range of products that really offer a fantastic experience. With this particular model that's on sale, you get a large 49-inch QD-OLED panel that delivers impressive colors and black levels, thanks to its DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

In addition to the above, the monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Furthermore, the screen delivers an immersive experience thanks to its 1800R curve, which is great for movies and games. The monitor also offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology that will enhance the look of games, reducing screen tearing and artifacts.

You also get a number of connectivity options with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. The best part is that the monitor can automatically switch sources when needed, and there's even support for picture-in-picture, and picture-by-picture, which will allow you to multitask a lot easier.

There's also RGB lighting that can be controlled, along with built-in speakers for all your entertainment needs. What's most impressive is that you can now scoop this monitor up for an absolute steal thanks to this rare $650 discount from Amazon. It's one of the lowest price we've seen, so get it while you can.