The Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor is a perfect solution for when you need extra screen real estate and is now just $700 on Cyber Monday.

Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultrawide monitor $699.99 $1259.99 Save $560 An impressive 49-inch ultrawide monitor from Samsung. A QHD monitor with a 4ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, adjustable height stand, and plenty of ports for expansion. $699.99 Amazon

Black Friday has come to a close, but Cyber Monday is just getting started. Although it might only be for one day, there are still plenty of PC deals and many more on the way. If you've been looking for a monitor, Amazon is having a great sale on the Samsung S95UA super ultrawide monitor that costs just $699.99 after a huge $560 discount.

The Samsung S95UA monitor is an ultrawide variant that spans 49 inches, giving you amazing screen real estate on the horizontal axis. It is a QHD display meaning it has a 1440p resolution, and since it is super ultrawide with an aspect ratio of 32:9, it is like having two monitors in one display. Of course, it has Samsung's QLED technology, meaning you get nice vibrant colors and also deep blacks.

With its 1800R curvature, you get the maximum amount of wrap-around with the screen, immersing you in your work or entertainment without creating more fatigue on your eyes. With numerous two HDMI ports and two USB-C ports, you have the freedom to connect a variety of devices to the display. Furthermore, since the USB-C port supports 90W charging, you can even connect your laptop without the need for another power cable. In addition, the monitor has a LAN port, giving even more ways to connect.

The height-adjustable stand can move up and down, swivel, and tilt, giving you the best viewing experience possible. The monitor also has a built-in KVM switch that makes is easy to connect two different computers and control both of them with one keyboard and mouse. Furthermore, the monitor has speakers built-in, giving you clutter-free desk space. If you've been wanting to up your productivity, this might be the perfect monitor for you.