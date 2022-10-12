Samsung’s S95UA 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor gets discounted to $699.99

Ever wanted the advantage of having a dual monitor setup without having the hassle of setting up two monitors? That’s what an ultrawide monitor is for, and with the Samsung S95UA monitor, you get an ultrawide setup, with crisp details, at a price that usually sits a little above $1000. But now, during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event, the monitor has been discounted heavily, knocking 44 percent off of its list price, costing just $699.99.

The Samsung S95UA is a monitor that spans 49 inches and offers a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels. The 32:9 super ultrawide display offers impressive screen real estate and offers supports two QHD images sitting side by side. In addition to the impressive resolution, the monitor also has great color reproduction properties, providing crisp and vibrant colors. Furthermore, you get HDR support, offering truly deep blacks and even punchier colors. Best of all, because the display is curved and offers a 1800R curvature, you get better viewing angles while at the same time limiting eye strain.

As far as ports go, the monitor offers plenty, with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-C, and a USB-A port. This monitor actually takes things further with its own built-in KVM switch. Users will easily be able to connect to different sources and have it display on the monitor and control both using just one mouse and keyboard setup. The unit also has speakers built-in, making things even more convenient. For the most part, you get a pretty good quality monitor, currently being offered up at a stellar price.

While pricing can sometimes be manipulated to look good, the S95UA currently sits at $899 on Samsung’s website and is unfortunately not even available through Best Buy. Regardless, the pricing during the Prime Early Access sales event is quite drastic, making it a tempting offer that is frankly hard to refuse.