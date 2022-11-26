If you were looking for a premium laser project for a great deal, look no further, as Samsung The Premier 120-inch is now discounted by $1,000.

Samsung 120" Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector $2499.99 $3499.99 Save $1000 Samsung's The Premiere delivers one of the best home theater experiences with its impressive color accuracy and incredible contrast, this laser projector can project a screen that's up to 120 inches. Furthermore, Samsung claims that The Premiere is the world's first HDR10+ projector. $2499.99 at Samsung

There have been some amazing Black Friday deals on TVs, but sometimes you just need something bigger. That's when projectors can come in handy, offering a larger viewing area and a more immersive experience. If you've been looking to expand your TV viewing experience, Samsung's 120-inch 'The Premiere' LSP7T 4K projector might be just the thing you're looking for, even more so since it is now being discounted by $1,000, you'll definitely want to have a look.

Samsung's 120-inch 'The Premiere' LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a beast of a projector, featuring clear images and vibrant colors. Since it is a short-throw projector, that means you won't have to mount it on your ceiling or have it propped up somewhere in the back of your living room. Instead, you can have it just mere inches from your wall, and it will be able to project a huge 120-inch screen. With 2200 lumens of brightness, you'll be able to watch this even in the brightest scenarios.

The projector also has immersive speakers built-in, making it an easy setup in any living room. Best of all it supports multiple digital assistants and is also powered by Tizen so that you can access all your favorite streaming services. The Premier projector comes in two versions, one that can project 120 inches and another that can project 130 inches

The 120-inch model normally costs $3,499.99 but is now being discounted by $1,000 to $2,499.99 for a limited time. The 130-inch model is quite a bit more, coming in at $6,499.99, and is now being discounted to $4,999.99. Regardless of which model you choose, you're bound to get an amazing experience when watching movies, TV shows, or even playing video games. One thing to be aware of is that the sale is for a limited time and will only be available for the next couple of days. So, if you are interested, be sure to grab one while you can.