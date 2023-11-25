Samsung 50-inch TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV Great 4K TV deal It's the one I actually use $278 $380 Save $102 If you're looking for an affordable 4K, 50-inch TV, you can't go wrong with this UHD panel from Samsung. It's a smart TV that provides all the essentials you'd expect out of a 4K TV, but it only costs $278 for a limited time. A killer Black Friday deal shaves $102 off this 4K TV, and it's an unbeatable deal. $278 at Best Buy

Black Friday has come to a close, but there's still time to save on a ton of great products before the best deals expire. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events have historically been great times to snag a sweet discount on a TV. However, for most of us, it's pretty hard to wait for a good deal if you really need a TV now. That was the case for me last month, and I ended up buying a 50-inch, 4K TV from Samsung. Luckily, you don't have to make the same mistake I did. The same exact Samsung 4K TV I bought just a month ago is now a whopping $102 off, and anyone in the market for a TV should check out this can't-miss deal.

Why I love this 4K, 50-inch Samsung TV

All the essentials, from a reputable brand, at a low price

While there are a lot of tech products I'll happily spend an absurd amount of money on, a TV isn't one of them. When I was looking for a TV, I tried to find a great value purchase that gave me a lot while spending a little. I've learned from experience that TVs at the bottom of the bargain bin don't hold up too well over time. That's how I ended up with a 50-inch TV in Samsung's TU690T series. It checked all of my boxes, and I couldn't have been more impressed when it came to my door.

The picture quality is incredible for this price point, and it uses LED UHD technology to provide a 4K resolution. It's not going to look as good as an OLED or QLED display panel, but it's more than enough for my needs. I was able to mount it in just a handful of minutes thanks to the VESA mount points on the back of the panel, which is fairly thin as well. It also supports HDR 10+, has direct backlighting, and includes the Tizen smart platform. I just hooked up an Apple TV to mine, but it's nice that this Samsung TV includes a built-in smart OS for those who want it.

The specs might not jump of the sheet when looking at this TV, but it's a very solid buy for Black Friday. I've been happy with mine, and I wish I would've waited for this Black Friday deal on it. To get this 50-inch, 4K Samsung TV for under $300 is a steal, and you won't want to let this deal go by you.