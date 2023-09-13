Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD $20 $38 Save $18 The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a fantastic PCIe 3.0 SSD is plenty of performance and reliability. Those looking for a 500GB model will be happy to know that it has now been discounted, dropping to just $20 for a limited time. $20 at Amazon

This is the best M.2 SSD on the market if you're on a budget. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a PCIe 3.0 SSD that offers plenty of speed and reliability, and normally is offered at very reasonable prices. With that said, we've uncovered a smoking deal that being the 500GB variant of this SSD down to its lowest price, coming in at just $20. So whether you're looking to grab some sticks for extra storage or just need something to upgrade your PC or laptop — this is going to be the best deal for you.

What's great about the Samsung 970 Evo Plus?

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is a PCIe 3.0 SSD featuring read speeds up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds that top out at 3,300MB/s. While not the fastest SSD on the market, it's still a really good performer, especially when you consider its price. In addition, you get excellent heat management with these chips, and easy optimization tools thanks to Samsung's Magician Software.

Furthermore, you're going to get a highly reliable SSD thanks to Samsung's deep expertise in building memory modules. With that said, if anything were to happen, you'd be covered by the brand's five-year limited warranty or 600 TBW (Terabytes Written), whichever comes first. So if all of this sounds like something that'd be perfect for your build, be sure to grab one before the deal expires.