There are a lot of different options when it comes to storage like SSDs, M.2 SSDs, and even HDDs. But if you're looking for the most compact and affordable option, a microSD card is the way to go. The size pretty much goes unmatched, and with so many different types, you're bound to find one that fits your needs, and at a price that you can afford. With that said, we've found a phenomenal deal on this Samsung 512GB microSD that's now 29% off, down to just $24.99 for a limited time.

What's great about this Samsung 512GB microSD card?

MicroSD cards are a great solution if you're looking for a portable way to store your data. The card is compact and versatile, since it can be used with a variety of different devices, like smartphones, cameras, PCs, tablets, PC gaming handhelds, and others.

Samsung's EVO Select is a U3, class 10 rated microSD card that offers good performance, with data transfer speeds up to 130MB/s. Of course, since this storage has no moving parts, you're going to get great durability and reliability, with resilience against moisture, extreme temperatures, and drops.

This Samsung microSD card also comes with a 10-year warranty. With that said, this 512GB is quite the bargain at its current price, and with its performance numbers, it should be compatible with most devices. So if you've been on the hunt for a new microSD card and wanted to save a little money, grab this 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card for just $24.99 for a limited time.