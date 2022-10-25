This week, Samsung is having a sale to celebrate its 53rd anniversary, and a large number of its products on its website, including popular smartphones, monitors, and TVs, have received huge discounts. The sale will go on until November 1, so if you've been eyeing something from Samsung, be sure to check through all the product categories because there is something for everyone. In addition to all the products that are on sale, Samsung will be highlighting certain devices each day as part of its "Deals of The Day" event. While we can't list everything, these are just some highlights from the vast array of items that are currently being discounted.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back all the great things about the Fold 3, plus a much better camera system, a slightly wider outside screen, and smarter software. View at Samsung

If you missed various previous deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung's latest promotional offer might be just for you. Today, you can pick up the 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $400 off its current MSRP. If you want to take things to another level, you can take advantage of Samsung's trade-in deals, offering huge incentives, if you're willing to trade in your existing Samsung smartphone. The amount of credit will vary, but the least you can get for a Samsung phone is $300, while at the most, it will be $1,000. If you're at least a tiny bit curious about the phone, it's worth taking a look at the trade-in values.

Samsung The Freestyle

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Samsung The Freestyle with Battery Base Samsung's projector is tiny, focusing more on portability and ease of use to target first time buyers. View at Samsung

Samsung The Freestyle is a sleek and stylish projector that not only looks good but also offers a lot of features for not a lot of money. During its sales event, Samsung is taking $200 off the current retail price of $799.99. The projector offers connectivity with some of the most popular streaming apps, a 180-degree design that allows you to point the device where you need to, and a speaker that produces robust sound from all angles. The projector also offers smart calibration features that allow it to auto-adjust to match most environments. Furthermore, you can also power it using a compatible battery or the Samsung light bulb adapter, making it quite versatile.

Samsung S95UA 49-inch ultra-wide curved monitor

Samsung TV The Samsung S95UA is an ultra-wide QHD monitor that delivers crisp images and colors that pop. The ultra-wide monitor is also set up for ultimate productivity, allowing for a dual monitor setup on one screen. View at Samsung

The Samsung S95UA is a massive 49-inch ultra-wide screen monitor that offers the best of both worlds, excellent image quality, and maximum productivity. It can achieve this all through one display, allowing users to have a dual-screen setup with just one monitor. It offers support for HDR and has a USB-C port that can supply power up to 90W, meaning you can plug in your laptop and have it charge directly from the monitor. If that wasn't enough, it also has a built-in KVM switch, a wide variety of inputs, and built-in stereo speakers. Samsung is now discounting the S95UA by nearly $400, which means you get an excellent deal on a great monitor.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV The Samsung QN90B offers excellent image quality thanks to its Quantum Matrix Technology, made up of Quantum Mini LEDs that provide individual light zones to precisely illuminate the display. View at Samsung

The QN90D QLED TV offers stunning image quality and brilliant colors. It's able to achieve this thanks to its Neo QLED ultra-precise Mini LEDs. In addition, the TV also offers immersive 3D sound with Dolby Atmos support without the need for additional speakers. With its Smart Calibration feature, you'll get the best image quality possible within minutes. During its sale, Samsung is taking $1,000 off its 65-inch model, which is quite a deal.

Remember, this is just a small sampling of the products that are currently on sale. While some of them are limited to just one day, there are plenty more items to look through. The sale will be taking place from October 24 to November 1.

Source: Samsung