There are a lot of great TVs, but if you're looking for one that's unique and can become art while you're not watching it, then there's only one option — Samsung's The Frame. The Frame has been around for several years but has only really started getting good the past couple. While other companies are pumping out the same old TVs year after year, Samsung has managed to create something truly special, with a TV that can really emulate the look of a painting.

With that said, these TVs aren't cheap, and while they are definitely worth the money, getting a good deal on one is what can really push you over the edge if you're looking to commit. Of course, we've found a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass up. You can now grab The Frame 55-inch TV for its lowest price ever, coming in at $998. While the price might seem a bit high, this deal knocks $500 off the regular retail price for a limited time.

What's great about Samsung's The Frame TV?

As far as what you're getting? The Frame is a 4K QLED TV with Quantum Dot technology featuring excellent colors and contrast. What makes this TV special is the anti-reflection properties of the matte display. While normal TVs reflect light from surrounding sources, this TV minimizes it, allowing it to really look different when it's put into Art Mode to show off paintings.

Furthermore, you get access to Samsung’s Art Store to download over 1400 different art pieces and special border trims that can be applied to the TV to really give the frame some unique looks. Now, a piece of art wouldn't look the same if it was on a TV stand, so Samsung provides a slim wall mounting kit to really bring the effect front and center.

So if you've been looking for something unique when it comes to a TV, this is going to be your best bet. Just be sure to pick one up while the deal lasts, because once it's gone, it's gone.