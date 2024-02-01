Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $1000 off for a limited time $2000 $3000 Save $1000 This 55-inch curved gaming monitor is going to be great for someone who needs a monitor that can do it all. Thanks to its massive size, it offers amazing entertainment value, but its MultiView setup also makes it great for those who want the most productivity. Right now, you can save $1000 for a limited time. $2000 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Samsung

There are a lot of great monitors out on the market, but if you're looking for something large and versatile, the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is going to be it. This is one of the best Mini LED monitors that you can buy, featuring a large 55-inch panel, robust sound, and a fantastic set of features for work and play. While this monitor has a retail price of $2999.99, it can now be had for far less, with a massive discount that knocks $1000 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor?

There's a lot to love about this monitor, with its main draw being its sheer size. The 55-inch gaming monitor provides excellent colors and contrast thanks to its Quantum Mini LEDs and you also get plenty of immersion thanks to its 1000R curvature. This is great for entertainment purposes like watching movies or playing games, but can also keep users more focused when diving into work, like punching up documents and spreadsheets.

As far as specifications go, you're getting sharp, crisp images thanks to the monitor's 4K resolution, with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 1ms. Furthermore, the display offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR technology, minimizing graphical tearing and smoothing out stutters, providing the best scenario possible when playing games. The monitor's unique Cockpit Mode can rotate the display horizontally, bringing a new type of visual experience and its KVM system makes it easy to seamlessly control connected devices.

While the visual elements of the monitor stand front and center, as mentioned before, it also packs amazing audio thanks to its four speaker system and two woofers. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, you'll be blown away with the immersion thanks to support for Dolby Atmos. What's also great is that this monitor also manages to pack Samsung's Smart TV experience that can launch you into your favorite streaming shows and can even connect you with popular game streaming services.

Why buy Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor?

Overall, you won't find a better monitor than Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor if you're looking for something that offers versatility. With this monitor, you're getting high-quality visuals, excellent sound, and a variety of features that can really take your work or entertainment to another level. Best of all, it's now $1000 off for a limited time, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.