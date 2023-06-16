Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV $998 $1698 Save $700 An excellent TV with beautiful visuals and sound, all priced at just $1,000 for a limited time. $1000 at Samsung $998 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

If you've been looking to buy a new TV, chances are, you've seen just how expensive some of the best TVs can be. Luckily, we've spotted this amazing deal from Samsung that knocks $900 off the retail price of its 55-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. The QN90B is highly regarded by both reviewers and consumers, offering amazing picture quality, great sound, and packs plenty of smart features. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a new TV, look no further because this TV is going to give you everything you want and more at a great price.

What's great about the QN90B Neo QLED TV?

The Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV offers impressive visuals with excellent colors and brightness thanks to the TV's carefully calibrated ultra-precise mini LEDs. It can also offer excellent image quality for older shows and movies thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor 4K processor that can upscale all your favorite content. In addition, you’re going to get excellent viewing angles with this model, and the anti-glare screen is going to allow you to enjoy the visuals no matter what room or time of day you’re watching.

The TV also has a refresh rate up to 120Hz and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which is perfect if you’re thinking about connecting a console or computer to the TV. And if you’re not a console gamer but still want to experience a couple of hours of fun some weekends, you can always tap into Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which will give you easy access to some of the best gaming streaming services available. Also, if you're completely trying to cut the cord, Samsung TV Plus is a free service that offers over 150 TV channels.

For the most part, this is an excellent TV, and now that it's discounted, this is an absolute steal. You can pick up the TV from Samsung direct, or choose to make your purchase through Amazon or Best Buy. Regardless of where you purchase it from, you'll be able to take advantage of special financing offers if you quality, and you'll also get free delivery as well.