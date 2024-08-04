Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" $1570 $2500 Save $930 This monitor delivers with its massive 57-inch Quantum Mini LED panel that's able to produce fantastic colors and excellent and impressive fidelity. When it comes to performance, you're getting a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The monitor also comes equipped with customizable lighting with Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+.





If you've been looking for a solid ultrawide monitor that's got a ton of screen real estate and excellent specifications, then Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 is going to be for you. This monitor is simply stunning with its massive 57-inch screen, and now it's being discounted by $930, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor?

You really can't go wrong with a Samsung monitor, as it is known to produce some excellent products in a variety of different categories. As mentioned before, the real draw here is going to be the monitor's sheer size that comes in at 57 inches. In addition, you also get a 1000R curvature that brings a fantastic level of immersion to your content, while also being a lot easier on the eyes.

Furthermore, if you're someone that likes to multitask with multiple screens side by side, this monitor can do that thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor also offers excellent performance numbers as well with its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and fantastic colors thanks to Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED technology.

Gamers will get an added boost here with support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which will reduce screen tearing connectivity, and you'll also have plenty of options when it comes to connectivity with DisplayPort2.1, HDMI 2.1, along with a USB hub too. Those looking to really customize the look of this monitor will apprecaite Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ system.

Of course, we can't forget about the $930 discount, which really puts this monitor over the top right now. Just make sure you get it while you can because this deal won't last long. And if you're still on the fence and want more options, be sure to check out some of these great gaming monitors or curved monitors.