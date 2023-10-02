Key Takeaways The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor is the world's first dual UHD monitor, offering an expansive 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 7680x2160.

It provides an immersive experience with a 57-inch size and a 1000R curvature, and its Quantum Mini-LED technology ensures vibrant colors and great contrast with support for HDR 1000.

With a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, this monitor delivers smooth and tear-free gameplay, and it offers various connectivity options and customizable design elements.

Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is now available for sale. After teasing the monitor this summer and offering it up for preorder last month, we are now finally seeing it launch to retail. Of course, this isn't just any monitor, with Samsung touting this model to be the "world's first" dual UHD monitor thanks to its expansive 32:9 aspect ratio and 7,680x2160 resolution that will allow users to effectively have two 32-inch UHD monitors side by side in one product.

In addition to its massive 57-inch size, you also get a 1000R curvature that provides an immersive experience that's also easy on the eyes. Samsung takes things to another level when it comes to color with vibrant colors and great contrast thanks to the brand's Quantum Mini-LED technology with support for HDR 1000. The monitor is also quick with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing and artifacts.

Of course, you'll also have plenty of options when it comes to connectivity with DisplayPort2.1, HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub. Best of all, while the monitor looks extremely sleek and stylish, you can customize the look and feel by enabling Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+ system. You'll also get plenty of adjustability when it comes to the physical elements as well, with complete control of the swivel, tilt, and height adjustment.

If you're looking for a massive and immersive monitor, this one can't be beat. Of course, if this isn't quite what you're looking for, be sure to check out some of our favorite ultrawide monitors.